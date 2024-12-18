Sylvester Stallone Gets On His Neighbors Bad Side Thanks To Plans To Block Public Waterway

It's safe to say that the neighbors of Sylvester Stallone aren't the happiest of campers right now. The actor plans to put up an underwater barrier near his home, which would block a public waterway.
Stallone is a relatively new addition to the Palm Beach community. But he's already making the wrong waves. He wants to build a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway near his mansion, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Stallone is fronting the project will help the environment by keeping seaweed and other debris from the waterway. But people have saw through this ruse. "The overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" from being near Stallone's mansion, according to the Army Corps in a statement. The project shocked Stallone's neighbors. They have until Christmas to comment on the proposed project.
The actor is requesting to lease state land for the barrier. His neighbors see Stallone as trying to bully his way around.
Sylvester Stallone Angers Neighbors
"Usually when your neighbors are gonna do something, we've found in Palm Beach, usually they call," Gary said. "A lot of neighbors are concerned."
Meanwhile, Stallone previously opened up about making the move to Palm Beach from California.
"I wasn't moving because 'Oh, wow, I wanted another beautiful view.' Any time changing that paradigm which you become used to, it's literally to jump-start that process again," he explained.
Meanwhile, wife Jennifer Flavin also weighed in on the move.
"There's crime everywhere, there's crime in Florida, too, so I didn't move because of crime. You can find it anywhere you look, even in small towns," she said. "I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States. I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change. I felt like I've been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life."