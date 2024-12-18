Sylvester Stallone Gets On His Neighbors Bad Side Thanks To Plans To Block Public Waterway

It's safe to say that the neighbors of Sylvester Stallone aren't the happiest of campers right now. The actor plans to put up an underwater barrier near his home, which would block a public waterway.

Stallone is a relatively new addition to the Palm Beach community. But he's already making the wrong waves. He wants to build a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway near his mansion, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Stallone is fronting the project will help the environment by keeping seaweed and other debris from the waterway. But people have saw through this ruse. "The overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" from being near Stallone's mansion, according to the Army Corps in a statement. The project shocked Stallone's neighbors. They have until Christmas to comment on the proposed project.

The actor is requesting to lease state land for the barrier. His neighbors see Stallone as trying to bully his way around.

"He bought a beautiful property," Stallone's neighbor Bradford Gary told the outlet. "I can see why you'd want to protect it. But you can't just kind of stake your claim and think you own the water." Sylvester Stallone Angers Neighbors

In 2021, Stallone bought the 1.5 beachfront property. He submitted an application for the barrier in 2023. The Army Corps is currently reviewing the proposal.

"The Corps is reviewing the project purpose to determine if the use of barrier for the purpose of deterring boaters within the public waterway is permittable," the Army Corps spokesperson said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Meanwhile, neighbor Susan Gray found the way that Stallone handled the matter to be wrong.