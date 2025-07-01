When thinking of grizzly bear habitat, I bet Alabama is probably not the first place that comes to mind. After all, they are much more prevalent in states like Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. However, now it seems like sweet home Alabama is home to adorable grizzlies as well. It is all thanks to the Grizzly Bear Ranch Bear Rescue.

Sweet Home Alabama, Where The Grizzlies Are So Cute

Isaac Rempe and his wife are responsible for the grizzlies calling Alabama their home. Cowboy State Daily shares that Rempe started the "nonprofit wildlife and exotic animal rescue ranch in Florida." Later, they moved to a "40-acre plot in Alabama." Rempe admits that he has always had a soft spot for these lovable bears. When speaking with Cowboy State Daily, he shared that he feels he was put on this earth to help grizzly bears and their cousins.

Growing up with two zoo-keeper parents, Rempe was no stranger to working with exotic animals. He was practically a pro by the time he was 13. He attributes working with animals to saving his life, taking him off the wrong path he had started down. While he has worked with a variety of animals, none have captured his heart he way grizzly and brown bears have. He argues that many people underestimate the emotional capabilities and intelligence of grizzlies.

Not only grizzlies, but brown bears as well. Rempe shared that "Brown bears are right up there on the level of primates as far as intelligence and problem-solving skills." All of the grizzlies on Rempe's Alabama plot were born and raised in captivity. While he claims none of them have come from Wyoming, he relishes the opportunity to one day take in Wyoming bears. In addition to the bears, he also hosts some wolves.

If you are interested in seeing the ranch and interacting with these Alabama grizzlies, the ranch offers tours by appointment. Visitors are even allowed to get up close to some of the more docile animals on the ranch, such as the camels. However, Rempe saves the close proximity to the bears just for himself.