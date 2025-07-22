Student Describes Horrific Aftermath Of Jet Crashing Into School Campus That Killed 20

Students and teachers were forced into a chaotic and heartbreaking scene when a jet crashed into a school campus. At least 20 people died in the resulting crash.

A Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into the Milestone School and College in the Bangladeshi capital of Uttara. Speaking with Bangladeshi outlet The Business Standard (TBS), student Hasbya Rahman said she saw the plane coming and was able to escape its impact.

"We saw the plane engulfed in flames as it heading towards us, then it crashed directly into the building," said Rahman. Following the jet crash, it was a chaotic scene. "Smoke and screams filled the air, but many got trapped due to the fire and smoke."

The jet crashed "near the school gates" on July 21. Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school, also described the aftermath."When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realized something came from behind," he shared. "I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke."

Several students got trapped in the resulting wreckage. Children were in the building, ranging from grades 1-5. Ages ranged from 4 to 18. First responders arrived to the scene to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. Several victims suffered severe burns across their bodies. "We literally saw skin being torn off," she said.

Jet Crashes Into School

Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's interim government, mourned the crash.

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance," he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the pilot of the jet managed to escape without injury.

"[The plane] crashed into the primary school building, around 100-150 meters away from us. The pilot ejected from the plane with a parachute and got down while the primary school building caught fire," student Naimul Hasan Adit told TBS.

Meanwhile, the college asked for blood donations in the aftermath of the jet crash.

"Those interested in donating blood should come to these hospitals, there is a huge need for blood. Please do not obstruct the rescue work by crowding at the accident site," the school wrote on Facebook. The Dhaka Medical Burn Unit and other local hospitals were listed to where blood can be donated.