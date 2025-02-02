Steve-O Allegedly Smuggled Drugs To The Cast Of 'Love Island'

Uh, oh. There's trouble in paradise — well, televised paradise. Jacka— star Steve-O has allegedly smuggled drugs to the cast of Love Island. The reality star has been accused of bringing drugs to the cast.

He appeared on the celebrity version of the show back in 2006. But infamously, he quit the show after just two days after getting into a backstage argument with the cast and crew. Fast forward two decades, and Paul Danan, who appeared on the show, spoke out about Steve-O and the show. Strangely, Danan died just a few weeks later after appearing on the Outlet Ten Discussions Podcast. His death is not being treated as suspicious and appears illness-related

Danan said, "They [producers] didn't search you or anything like that because we're not stupid. No one's gonna bring nothing on there. But guess who fucking did? They got Steve O from Jacka—, and he basically swallowed a load of f***ing whatever, and he was like s****ing it out!"

Steve-O Smuggled Drugs

He said that the reality star made a bong from apples. He said, "So there we are me and Steve-O just smoking away this apple, and you can hear 'Paul and Steve-O, can you come to the Beach Hut right now'. And they know they can't use any of it obviously, and he got chucked out. They were like, 'you can't do that, man.' You know, of course not!'"

Back in 2006, the show released a statement about why the actor left. They said, "Steve-O became very emotional last night and again this morning, and was upsetting some of the other celebrities. We therefore agreed with him that he should go home. He has been great entertainment since he arrived on Monday, and we thank him for his contribution."

Meanwhile, the reality star has opened up about his own past drug abuse. Steve-O has been clean for years and living his best life.