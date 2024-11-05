South Carolina Hunter Shot And Killed Woman He Thought Was A Deer

The hunter mistook the woman for a deer while out hunting. She had been walking her dog alongside her husband when the incident occurred. To add to the list of trouble the young man is in, he was hunting illegally. The hunter wasn't supposed to be hunting at night.
20-year-old Kristofer Kelle McDonald hit the woods around 8:15 p.m. last week. He heard rustling in the forest near by and ended up discharging three rounds from his shotgun. Unfortunately, that was no deer. The incident happened near the Sawmill Branch Walking Trail in Summerville where 54-year-old Lori Wind was walking her dog.
Hunter Kills Woman
A slug hit and killed Wind. Meanwhile, her husband also suffered multiple gunshots and ended up in the hospital with life-threatening wounds. It appears that he will fortunately survive. But I can't imagine the amount of grief and trauma that he must feel right now. Authorities arrested the 20-year-old for being careless with his weapon.