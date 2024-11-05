South Carolina Hunter Shot And Killed Woman He Thought Was A Deer
Image via Getty
Hunting

South Carolina Hunter Shot And Killed Woman He Thought Was A Deer

By |
The hunter mistook the woman for a deer while out hunting. She had been walking her dog alongside her husband when the incident occurred. To add to the list of trouble the young man is in, he was hunting illegally. The hunter wasn't supposed to be hunting at night.
20-year-old Kristofer Kelle McDonald hit the woods around 8:15 p.m. last week. He heard rustling in the forest near by and ended up discharging three rounds from his shotgun. Unfortunately, that was no deer. The incident happened near the Sawmill Branch Walking Trail in Summerville where 54-year-old Lori Wind was walking her dog.

Hunter Kills Woman

A slug hit and killed Wind. Meanwhile, her husband also suffered multiple gunshots and ended up in the hospital with life-threatening wounds. It appears that he will fortunately survive. But I can't imagine the amount of grief and trauma that he must feel right now. Authorities arrested the 20-year-old for being careless with his weapon.

"There's just no excuse for anybody being careless with a firearm, and certainly perhaps someone paid a price with their life," Chief Deputy Sam Richardson said during a briefing, local outlets reported. "There's just no excuse for that."

The hunter violated state law. South Carolina law forbids anyone from hunting more than an hour after the sun goes down. Also, you must hunt at least 300 yards away from a residential property. The hunter ended up turning himself in and confessing to the crime. Authorities have charged him with a list of crimes. They included involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal negligent use of a firearm resulting in death, criminal negligent use of a firearm resulting in great bodily harm, and night hunting.

Right now, he's on a $400,000 bond. We'll see what ultimately happens to the hunter.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Hunting

Hunter Sentenced To Several Years In Prison For Accidentally Killing Father And Daughter

Hunting

Montana Man Accused Of Cloning World's Largest Sheep For Trophy Hunters

Hunting

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Becoming Hunting Buddies With His Hero John Anderson

Hunting

Hunter With Cerebral Palsy Can't Walk But Won't Let That Stop Him From Hunting

 