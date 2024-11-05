South Carolina Hunter Shot And Killed Woman He Thought Was A Deer

"There's just no excuse for anybody being careless with a firearm, and certainly perhaps someone paid a price with their life," Chief Deputy Sam Richardson said during a briefing, local outlets reported. "There's just no excuse for that."

The hunter violated state law. South Carolina law forbids anyone from hunting more than an hour after the sun goes down. Also, you must hunt at least 300 yards away from a residential property. The hunter ended up turning himself in and confessing to the crime. Authorities have charged him with a list of crimes. They included involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal negligent use of a firearm resulting in death, criminal negligent use of a firearm resulting in great bodily harm, and night hunting.

Right now, he's on a $400,000 bond. We'll see what ultimately happens to the hunter.

