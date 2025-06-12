Someone Turned A Car Into The Coolest Aquarium You've Ever Seen

If you thought aquariums couldn't be cooler, then you'd be wrong. Someone turned a car into possibly the coolest aquarium I've ever seen. I mean just check out the video below.

Med student Gita Lozovaya brings us the very one of the kind aquarium. Gita accidentally discovered the fish tank while spending time at the beach. It's located in Yalta in the Crimean Peninsula. "On my day off from college, my friend and I decided to have a picnic by the sea," Lozovaya told What's The Jam. "Walking along the beach, we saw a blue car in which fish of amazing beauty swam [like an aquarium]."

The car turned fish tank is situated outside the Yalta-Intourist Hotel. An actual car was turned into an aquarium for koi. It's been their home for almost a decade now.

"...I was told that the car was completely converted into an aquarium, and the inside was covered with a special compound that eliminates the appearance of rust," Lozovaya told the outlet. "It is absolutely safe for fish." The med student ended up sharing her discovery to TikTok.The strange discovery went viral online.

Cool Aquarium

"The next day, while I was studying, a huge number of notifications started coming to my phone saying that people liked my video," she explained. "People were fascinated by the car and asked a lot of questions."

Many people had questions about the aquarium. "Marine biologist here, these fish are not living in safe conditions because it's illegal to drive without a seatbelt, and they could get hurt," one user wrote.

"This is actually really dangerous because the fish could learn to drive and then they might crash," another commented. Yet another wrote, "Oi mate, you can't just park there."

"Why y'all acting like they're swimming in gasoline," another wrote.

The med student later revealed that the fish tank is regularly cleaned. So the fish aren't actually in any danger.