Over the summer, my wife and I binged watch Dexter. The main takeaway I took from that show is Florida is full of serial killers. Like the show would have you believe that you could throw a dime, and it would probably land on a killer. Well, it looks like life is imitating art. Or is art imitating real life? Hmmm that's something to ponder.

I'm not saying that Florida has an active serial killer. But what I am saying that a human head just washed to shore in Miami. And if this was Dexter, he would have the case solved in about 45 minutes. The serial killer that hunts serial killers was an effective monster. He would have already examined the blood splatter back to some boat at a dock, disposed of those responsible, and been back for donuts with Masuka.

But this isn't a TV show. Investigators are searching for leads on who the head belongs to and what exactly happened. The head washed to shore on Key Biscayne south of Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Police confirmed it responded to reports of a human head. A beach worker was raking the beach when they made a grisly discovery.

A Dexter Worthy Case?

Responding police confirmed the head was human. I imagined it went something like, "Yep, that is a human head, alright." They sectioned off the beach with yellow police tape. But helicopter footage showed police covering the remains with a blue tarp.