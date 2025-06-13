Sole Survivor Of Devastating Plane Crash That Killed More Than 200 Speaks Out

The sole survivor of a devastating plane crash that killed more than 200 is speaking out about his miraculous survival. A British man is the only one to survive the doomed Air India Flight AI171.

The passenger jet crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, headed for London. 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor of the crash. Speaking with DD News from his hospital bed, he shared the chaotic aftermath of the crash.

Ramesh said, "I don't know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes - the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me... I walked out of the rubble."

The British man doesn't know how he was the sole survivor of the crash. "Even I can't believe how I came out of it alive. For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too. But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realized I was alive. I still can't believe how I survived," he continued.

Sole Survivor Speaks Out

He said that he realized something was wrong just minutes after takeoff.

Ramesh recalled, "When the flight took off, within 5 to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air. Suddenly, the lights started flickering - green and white - then the plane rammed into some establishment that was there."

At least 290 people have died from the crash. Ramesh had been in the section of the plane that didn't hit the building.

"When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren't able to," Ramesh said. Sadly, his brother did not survive the crash.

Vishwash's younger brother, Nayan, also spoke out about the loss to outlets.

"When the crash happened my brother video called us and all he could say was 'I have no idea how I survived or exited the plane,'" he also said, per The Times. "He kept saying, 'I can't see my brother or anybody else.' All he was worried about on the phone was telling us, 'Find Ajay, you must find Ajay.'"

"At 9 a.m. [U.K. time], my dad called Vishwash. He was sat on the runway. He told us his flight was delayed. Five minutes later he video-calls Dad. The family is devastated, shattered, heartbroken," Nayan also added.