Passenger Jet Carrying 240 People Crashes After Take Off: "Many People Killed"

A passenger jet carrying 240 passengers has tragically crashed after take-off. The flight had been bound for London after leaving India. But it didn't make it far before plummeting out of the sky.

Air India operated the passenger jet, which took off from Ahmedabad in western India. The flight crashed on Thursday afternoon, just five minutes after takeoff. It crashed into a residential area known as Meghani Nagar. The death toll is also unknown. But Indian health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said, "many people were killed" after the plane crash.

In a post on X, Air India shared, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," Air India also wrote.

Meanwhile, India's aviation minister, Shri. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, mourned the passenger jet crash.

Passenger Jet Crashes

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he also added.

Air India's chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, also mourned the loss of the passenger jet. He told BBC News, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today".

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he also added. "At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families."

"We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site. And to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," the statement concluded.