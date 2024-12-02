Snow Leopard Shows Off Cat Like Reflexes By Surviving 100 Foot Fall

Snow leopards are probably one of the coolest big cats around. Not only for the stunning coat and piercing eyes but for their immense power and strength. These cats take agility to an entirely new level and a video online is proving that point now more than ever. A snow leopard shows off it's incredible cat-like reflexes by surviving a 100 foot fall.

Snow Leopard Impressive Adaptations

How could a snow leopard survive a 100 foot fall? Well, these big cats are native to the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia and have a plethora of adaptations that assist them in surviving cold climates. Their coloring allows them to blend in with the snow around them while their large paws act like snowshoes, distributing their weight evenly. This allows them to easily walk on top of the snow rather than sinking in. Whiskey Riff also shares how their bushy tail, which is about 3 feet long, is used, "for balance and as a blanket to cover their face and body in cold weather." Not to mention that these cats are massive, "weighing between 60-120 pounds and measuring about 3-4 feet in body length."

Along with these adaptations for surviving cold weather, snow leopards also have adaptations to help them survive on the mountains they inhabit. Snow leopards live in dangerous places, typically inhabiting "elevations between 9,800-17,000 feet." Additionally, they can leap "up to 50 feet in a single bound." This is beneficial for them when navigating the complex terrain of rocky mountains. They even have a superior developed nasal cavity "that warms the cold air before it reaches their lungs." This allows them to better survive in the high altitudes. These cats were made for high elevations and dangerous surroundings.

Snow Leopard Survives 100 Foot Fall

With all of these impressive adaptations it really doesn't seem surprising that a snow leopard was able to survive a 100 foot fall. The video shows a snow leopard walking across a crazy cliff face in India. The ledge is so thin, many other animals wouldn't have been able to maneuver it at all. However the snow leopard is walking on it the same way you and I would walk on the sidewalk.

It seemed to be doing a fine job navigating until the moment that it slipped. In an attempt to move down to a lower ledge on the cliff face, the snow leopard bent too far forward and lost its footing, proceeding to tumble down the 100 foot fall. Its poor body twisted and turned and banged against the cliff surface as it tumbled towards the ground.

Any other animal would have perished at the sheer force and distance of this drop, but not this big cat. After the snow leopard took the 100 foot fall it stood and seemed to shake itself off. Then it continued to walk along the ground, seemingly no worse off. If anything, I swear it looked slightly embarrassed and annoyed. However it did not appear to be harmed, physically anyway.

This big cat proved why it is one of the coolest animals around and showed why how all of those adaptations can literally be life-savers.