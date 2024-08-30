Sixth Person Dies At The Grand Canyon In Less Than A Month

What's going on at Grand Canyon National Park? A sixth person has died at the Grand Canyon in less than a month. The 60-year-old was a North Carolina native. Authorities found him deceased on a trail at the national park.

In a news release, The National Park Service (NPS) confirmed the man's passing. He was a solo backpacker who'd been "attempting the Thunder River Trail-Deer Creek loop." His family became worried when he didn't check in with them. NPS launched a search and rescue effort for the hiker. They found his body via helicopter along a trail between Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp.

Prior to his disappearance, the hiker told his family he was going on a multi-day solo excursion from Thunder River to Deer Creek. "An investigation into the incident is underway by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner," said the NPS in the news release.

So far, they haven't revealed the identity of the hiker who died. But the fatality is the sixth at the Grand Canyon in less than a month. So far, 14 people have died at the national park this year. Nearly half have been within the past month. It's hard not to feel like the park is a bit cursed with all of these deaths. Each death happened in a different manner.

Deaths At Grand Canyon

Authorities found 33-year-old hiker Chenoa Nickerson after a flash flood earlier this week. She and her husband got caught up in a flash flood. While authorities saved her husband, they failed to rescue her. Prior to that, an 80-year-old man died in the Colorado River. He drowned after his boat capsized in the river. The incident happened near Fossil Rapid. First responders tried to resuscitate the man, but unfortunately, they couldn't bring the man back to life.

Meanwhile, Letcia A. Castillo died on August 6. Authorities found Castillo's body three days after they entered the Grand Canyon. It was near Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive.

Prior to that, authorities found the bod of a BAS jumper. The person attempted to jump from Yavaapai Point on the South Rim. However, it appears their parachute didn't open in time. BASE jumping is illegal in the park. That death came a day after 20-year-old Abel Joseph Mejia died. He fell from the rim near Pipe Creek Overlook. He ended up plummeting 400 feet.