Six Year-Old Girl Drowns In Icy Pond Near Massachusetts Home

Tragedy struck last Friday when a young girl drowned in an icy pond near her Massachusetts home.

According to People, Josephine Grace Pinto is often called "Josie" by friends and family. Josie was only 6 years old when she passed away last Friday. The young girl was first reported as missing to authorities around 2:30 PM local time on January 17th. Reportedly, the Norton Fire Department was quickly on scene, and "immediately began searching" several nearby bodies of water. Within about an hour of searching, Josie's body was found by a dive team in Barrowsville Pond. Notably, Josie was located on "the Barrowsville side of the bridge over Power Street."

Barrowsville Pond, as well as nearby Wading River, are both located near Josie's home. Josie's parents have always been aware of the risks posed by the nearby waters. Moreover, Josie, along with her twin sister Rosie, were both diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in 2021. According to Liz Londergan, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for the family, it is suspected that Josie "may have been drawn to the partially frozen pond," after she had "bolted out the back door" of the Massachusetts home last Friday.

One commenter mentioned that autistic children are said to be 160 times more likely to drown than non-autistic children. The sensory experience that accompanies water can really draw autistic children to lakes, rivers, pools, and ponds. Such may have played a role in Josie's passing, as she made her way to the pond, despite safeguards which had been put in place by her parents.

In an obituary, Josie was described as "full of life and wonder." Likewise, Josie was called "loving and affectionate," and it was specifically mentioned that the child "loved attending school." The GoFundMe organized by Londergan has raised over $87,000 in advance of the funeral. Those funds will support Josie's grieving family in the wake of the tragic passing of Josie. Josie's parents are also said to be planning to donate some of the funds - in Josie's name - to bring "awareness to autism."

Josie's funeral was held today, January 24th, in Milford.