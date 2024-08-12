Sick 51-Foot Whale Dies After Getting Beached

A 51-foot-long whale washed up on a Los Angeles suburb beach and died about an hour later.

According to the NY Post, the roughly five-ton whale was spotted by beachgoers around 6 PM Saturday night. The whale was identified as a fin whale, which is the second largest species in the world. According to reports, upon washing onto Torrence Beach, the whale appeared in distress.

Throughout Sunday, first responders and animal specialists alike worked tirelessly to perform a necropsy, before pushing the whale back into the water. The scene fascinated a group of curious onlookers.

John Warner of the Marine Mammal Care Center told KTLA that the whale's washing up to the surf line was a clear sign that the creature was sick. Moreover, reports indicated that the whale had bumps under its skin, which were unusual for a marine mammal.

Massive Juvenile Whale Dies On California Beach

While no cause of death has been identified, veterinarian Tammy De Costa Gomez confirmed that the death was not a result of entanglement or ship strike.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Brian Murphy spoke at length about the process of getting the creature back into the ocean. "Once we get it offshore, hopefully, it will sink and feed the ecosystem," Murphy told KTLA. In order for the carcass to be removed from the shore, biologists needed to first perform the necropsy.

According to Murphy, two tractors were used to pull the carcass from the surf line and onto the beach. There, biologists went to work. After some time, the whale was sunk back into the water, at roughly 2 PM Sunday. Lifeguards warned beachgoers to swim with caution. Likewise, onlookers who had gathered to check out the scene shared their thoughts regarding the weekend's events.

One woman lamented the death of the animal, calling the situation "sad." She continued on, "These things happen," as the whole scene is "part of life." Another called the scene "bizarre" in nature.

The beached whale certainly made for an unusual weekend at Torrence Beach.