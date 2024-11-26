Shocking Moment A Wounded Elk Turns Table On Hunter And Stops Him Nearly To Death

Sometimes you are the hunter and then sometimes you are the hunted. A shocking video captured the moment a wounded elk turned the tables on a hunter and stomped him nearly to death.

The hunter's horrified friends could do little but watch. The video showed the wounded elk turning around the hunter and giving him a taste of his own medicine. Given their sharp horns and strength, elk can be dangerous and even deadly when cornered. What's more, is that they are the second largest species of deer. They're also one of the largest mammals in North America.

So basically, you don't want to mess with one close-up as this hunter soon found out. In the video, two hunters approached the creature with their rifles drawn. One of the hunters fired on the animal, but it wasn't a fatal wound. Rather than fleeing, the animal decided it was going to fight. it then charged and attacked the hunter.

[See the video here]

Elk Charges Hunter

The video drew several comments. One wrote, "Affliction: Broken ribs. Affliction: Broken Right Arm. Affliction: Broken Left Arm. Affliction: Broken balls. Affliction: Internal bleeding. Affliction: Bruising. Recovery time 3000 hours and 900 painkillers."

Another wrote, "This is why you don't jump the animal you shot. Let it pass, wounded animals are dangerous. That's some scary stuff." Yet another wrote, "A first i thought that was a huge fucking bunny....elk make more sense."

In this case, we'll have to give the point to the elk vs the hunter. It's not the first time that the animal has went on the attack. And it's likely not the last either. Back in August 2020, an aggressive elk ended up goring an archery hunter in Oregon to death. 66-year-old Mark David wounded the animal using a bow and animal in Tillamook County.

However, he underestimated the animal. It survived the initial arrow and disappeared into the woods on private property. The hunter searched the area for the night and couldn't find it. The next day, the hunter returned with the property owner. They located the animal, but it charged and gored David to death.