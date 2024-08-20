Shocked Boater Discovers Naval Mine After Dropping GoPro Into The Ocean

A shocked boater made quite the discovery when they found what appeared to be a naval mine lurking in the ocean. This comes after dropping his GoPro into the ocean. His find had many saying that they should contact the authorities.

Rather than a creepy monster or creature, the boater found a man-made horror. YouTuber Dusty Sands shared the video with his followers. He was on a jetty at Port Noarlunga in Australia. He decided to lower his GoPro into the murky water to see what he could capture. Much of it was darkness and muck. A couple of fish swam around in the video. And oh yeah, look there's a naval mine.

The YouTuber wrote, "Dropping my GoPro off the side of a jetty in Port Noarlunga. We looked back at the footage and kinda got freaked out when we saw it. We tried dropping the GoPro in at the same spot a few more times but never showed up again."

Naval Mine Or Hoax?

It certainly appeared to be a naval mine. It was a studded metal sphere that resembled a mace. It also had a chain on the bottom. The potential naval mine's discovery started a discussion.

One person wrote, "Strongly suggest reporting it to the coast guard btw, that Is a live naval mine that could take out that entire dock if triggered from a hit."

Another wrote, "We haven't seen much in the way of naval warfare in South Australia. I don't know if sea mines were ever used here. My guess is it may be a joke or hoax. If it is real, it definitely hasn't been there, unnoticed, bumping against a jetty pile for decades."

Meanwhile, another person hoped that it wasn't actually a naval mine. They wrote, "Bro out here making the sea seem 3x scarier than it already is. I sure hope that isn't an actual live mine, or if it is, that coast guards take care of it."

A year since the video, and we're still unsure of what exactly it was. Was it actually a naval mine? A hoax? Questions remain, but you be the judge below.