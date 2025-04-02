Sea Lion Charges At Surfer In Absolutely Terrifying Attack

Often times, when surfers are paddling out into the deep, blue ocean they have only two fears — sharks and riptides. If you are able to avoid those two things then you have had a successful day. However, now there is a new threat on the horizon, and it is one you may not have expected. One man surely got the surprise of his life as a sea lion turned aggressive towards him while he was out surfing. The sea lion charges at the surfer with surprising rage in an absolutely terrifying attack.

Sea Lion Charges At Surfer In Terrifying Attack

Rj LaMendola took to Facebook to share the harrowing details of his traumatic encounter. He started the post by saying, "Today, I endured the most harrowing and traumatic experience of my 20yrs of surfing—an encounter that left me shaken to my core." He shared that it had just been another day out on the water, surfing near 150 yards from the shore at Oxnard State Beach Park.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere a sea lion erupted from the water and headed straight at him. LaMendola described the moment that the sea lion charged at him. "Its mouth gaped wide, teeth flashing, and its eyes locked onto me with an unsettling ferocity." Honestly, if I read that sentence out of context, I would assume we were talking about a shark. After all, that is not typical sea lion behavior.

Nevertheless, it was clear that this sea lion was anything but typical. Additionally, the sea lion charges at the surfer not once, not twice, but multiple times. LaMendola managed to evade the first couple of charges, but then the sea lion came at him again, "teeth bared like some deranged predator." With that charge the sea lion slammed into his board and that was the moment he knew for certain...this was no playful encounter.

Sea Lion Turns Aggressive Fast

The surfer was paddling back to shore as fast as he could, but the sea lion was faster. It jumped again, jaws snapping mere inches from LaMendola's face. He threw out an arm to shield himself, but the sea lion maneuvered effortlessly. "It twisted its neck with eerie agility, dodging my [his] strike, and then lunged. Its jaws clamped down hard on my [his] left butt cheek, piercing through my [his] 5/4mm wetsuit like it was nothing."

He continued, "it shook its head violently, tugging me off my board by my flesh, dragging me into the water." Luckily, despite the sea lion's dedication, LaMendola was able to get back on his board and eventually made it to shore. Although the sea lion charged the surfer the entire way back. Even when he made it safely back on land "it still there—swimming back and forth along the shoreline, pacing like it was daring me to return." Honestly it feels like a scene out of a Stephen King novel.

What Is Making These Sea Lions So Aggressive?

After fleeing the beach and receiving treatment, the surfer could not stop wondering why this had happened. After all he had been surfing for 20 years and never had an encounter like this. When thinking of sea lions, he and almost everyone else, imagines a playful sort of spirit. Not this demented and predator-like rage.

He decided to contact Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute to let them know what happened, and to hopefully find some answers. What he found out was truly alarming. As it turns out, his run in with the sea lion was not an isolated incident. The Marine Wildlife Institute has currently been dealing with various issues with sea lions charging surfers.

It is a result of the sea lions affected by Domoic Acid Toxicosis. "t's a neurological condition caused by toxic algae blooms, and it's driving these creatures into aggressive, uncharacteristic behavior." So the sea lion that charged the surfer wasn't just grumpy or crazy, it was sick. "Its mind warped by this poison coursing through its system."

Besides affecting marine life like sea lions and dolphins, humans can also be affected by the toxic algae. The NY Post shares " humans who consume seafood contaminated with domoic acid can suffer from amnesic shellfish poisoning (ASP), which can cause symptoms ranging from gastrointestinal illness to seizures and even death."

Currently, there is no cure. Additionally, although recovery is possible, "some of the effects of domoic acid in humans can be permanent."