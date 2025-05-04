Screaming American Tourist Impales Himself At Roman Colosseum In Freak Accident After Making A Critical Mistake

It's safe to say that this American tourist probably learned from his mistake after suffering a truly wince-inducing injury at the Roman Colosseum in Rome, Italy. The young man accidentally impaled himself on a metal fence at the Colosseum in what can only be described as a freak accident.

The American tourist screamed in pain, dangling for more than 20 minutes. The metal fence had impaled him through the back. The screaming tourist created a horrific scene for his fellow tourists. He screamed for so long that he eventually lost consciousness and hung limp from the metal fence. The top of the fence impaled him after he climbed it to take a selfie.

Authorities confirmed it was a 47-year-old US man based in Taiwan, according to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. The fence pierced through his spine. First responders ended up giving him more than 80 stitches for the wound. According to bystanders, the man attempted to climb over the fence. The fence was placed around the Roman Colosseum to stop trespassers and to protect the historic landmark. However, his selfie turned into almost deadly nightmare.

American Tourist Impales Himself

According to authorities, first responders rushed the man to a nearby San Giovanni hospital. He was in critical condition. They dubbed him as having a "code red" condition in the moments following the accident. Fortunately, they managed to stitch up the wound. Doctors now list his situation as stable.

However, he's not out of the woods just yet. He's facing some potential legal trouble. Following the accident, the Carabinieri police questioned the American tourist over his actions. The tourist had been in the Italian city with both friends and family prior to the accident. Likewise, they also questioned his friends and family on why he decided to do what he did.

They did not provide an explanation. To examine what he faces, let's look at other examples. In 2021, authorities fined two American tourists $900 for trespassing into the Colosseum and drinking beer. But perhaps they will go easy on the man. It sounds like he probably learned his lesson after the horrific incident.