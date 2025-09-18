Veterinarian Warns Against Letting Your Dog Do One Thing After Large Parasite Found Inside Woman
Sarah McLachlan Really Regrets Using Her Song For That Viral PSA About Animal Abuse

Sarah McLachlan was trying to do a good deed when she lent her song to that viral PSA about animal abuse. She recorded an ASPCA commercial that went viral afterwards.

The commercial featured her song "Angel" and a bunch of sad images of animals. You know the one that I am talking about. Well, McLachlan says that the commercial made her feel misunderstood when it came to her music.

"I think people have an idea of who I was," says McLachlan to People. "Regardless of my playful, happy nature, what was portrayed was somber album covers and dark moody music."

She says "it surprises people when they meet me and I'm so happy and light. They assume I'm going to be like Sylvia Plath and reading poetry and drinking wine at midnight with candles and all dark and moody."

Sarah McLachlan Opens Up

Although there are some regrets in that regard, she says that she is still glad that she did the PSA. Ultimately, the PSA helped raise a lot of money for ASPCA even if it brought some personal grief to McLachlan. Ultimately, she's not above being able "to poke fun at myself because I'm not a very serious person at all despite my music."

"It raised an incredible amount of money for the ASPCA," she said. "In some ways, [it] brought me to a whole new audience."

But yes, she is aware of all those memes on the internet. So you don't have to ask.

"That's just one element of me," she says. "It's created an opportunity for lots of memes and lots of poking fun, and yet it did a lot of good in the world. So, that makes me really happy."

Despite being okay with the PSA, McLachlan can't bring herself to actually watch the PSA. She finds it far too cringy in retrospect. But she recognizes that it definitely worked out in the end.

"I couldn't watch it. It was just like, 'Oh, God is awful,'" she said, before adding: "But it worked like a hot d—n."

