Sarah McLachlan Really Regrets Using Her Song For That Viral PSA About Animal Abuse

Sarah McLachlan was trying to do a good deed when she lent her song to that viral PSA about animal abuse. She recorded an ASPCA commercial that went viral afterwards.
The commercial featured her song "Angel" and a bunch of sad images of animals. You know the one that I am talking about. Well, McLachlan says that the commercial made her feel misunderstood when it came to her music.
"I think people have an idea of who I was," says McLachlan to People. "Regardless of my playful, happy nature, what was portrayed was somber album covers and dark moody music."
Sarah McLachlan Opens Up
"It raised an incredible amount of money for the ASPCA," she said. "In some ways, [it] brought me to a whole new audience."
"That's just one element of me," she says. "It's created an opportunity for lots of memes and lots of poking fun, and yet it did a lot of good in the world. So, that makes me really happy."
"I couldn't watch it. It was just like, 'Oh, God is awful,'" she said, before adding: "But it worked like a hot d—n."