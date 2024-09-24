Runaway Bull Leads Massachusetts Police On Tense Highway Chase

As we previously discovered eight bulls escaped from a Massachusetts rodeo. Authorities finally caught the last bull but not before it led them on a tense highway chase.

Authorities managed to round up the last of the eight runaway bulls on Monday. The animals previously escaped their enclosures and ran around the town over the weekend. They went through a fence, smashed through a tent, and also went on the highway as well. Fortunately, authorities managed to round up the animals.

They used a drone to spot the animal.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"I have to say I've never went out looking for a lost bull. This is one for the books," Samantha Beckman of Wandering Paws K9 said. Police cruisers then followed the animal from a safe distance.

Bull On The Loose

"At approximately 12:30 p.m., North Attleboro firefighters working a detail at a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall, 999 S Washington St., witnessed eight bulls escape from their pen. The eight bulls managed to escape their pens, run through the parking lot and jump over a fence surrounding the event's perimeter. The bulls then fled south from the parking lot towards the woods behind BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse," the North Attleboro Fire Department said in a press release over the weekend.

They added, "One bull was caught shortly after escaping. North Attleboro Fire and Police, along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, searched for the remaining seven. Members from the New England Rodeo in Norton and members from the rodeo at the mall also assisted with search efforts."

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, the fire department revealed they captured the bull. "The North Attleboro Fire Department reports that the remaining bull has been safely captured. Thank you to the North Attleboro Police, Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Mass Environmental Police, the New England Rodeo and the community for their assistance during the search."

The New England Rodeo also released a statement.

"They've got the last loose bull caught as of a few minutes ago. Couple of our cowboys were on scene and took this picture. He is safe and happy to be back with his brothers! There was grain, hay and water waiting for him in the trailer!" The New England Rodeo said.