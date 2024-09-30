Rocky The Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded On Roof Of Home

All dog owners worry about their pups getting into things they shouldn't. However most of us fear them digging through the trash or chewing on our shoes that we leave out. For Rocky the dog, he had bigger aspirations. This dog somehow managed to get up onto the roof, but then he got stuck there. Luckily he was not stranded on the roof for long before rescuers were able to get him down.

Dog Rescued After Getting Stranded On The Roof

Rocky, a curious 7-year-old dog decided to go on a whirlwind adventure the other day. The NY Post shared that the dog "poked his nose through a cracked upper-story window" of his owner's home in Massachusetts. Although the dog enjoyed getting up there, he then couldn't figure out how to get back down. Now the dog was stranded up on the roof.

Luckily for Rocky, a good Samaritan was passing by and saw the dog on the roof. With the help of an animal control officer, the pair climbed a fire escape and got to Rocky. The pair were able to ensure the dog was rescued and , they waited patiently for the dog's owners to return home from work.

Imagine coming home from work and finding out that your dog was stranded on the roof! Once the dog was rescued and his owner got home, "they were able to push out an air conditioner and let the dog back inside."

Rocky's Spunky Personality

You would think having your dog rescued from being stranded on the roof is an odd occurance. However, according to Rocky's owner he has always had a spunky personality. His owner, Yuliana, said, "He has a mind of his own." Yuliana is also thankful for the "good people here in Revere to help us out with our dog."

Thank goodness for good Samaritans who rescued this curious dog from being stranded on the roof.