Robert Kennedy Jr Defends Wildlife Hobbies After Backlash

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines again Wednesday, as he took the stand to defend his wildlife hobbies, while also battling claims he lied about living in New York to get on the presidential ballot in 2024.

As it pertains to the hearing, Kennedy has listed a Katonah, NY address on many records over the last decade. Meanwhile, Kennedy has spent a great deal of time in California with his wife, Cheryl Hines, an actress on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Kennedy was questioned Wednesday by Keith Corbett, who is a lawyer for the Biden-aligned Clear Choice PAC. According to the NY Post, The PAC is suing to keep Kennedy off the New York ballot.

During the hearing, Kennedy admitted to keeping his emu, his dogs, and two ravens he is attempting to train, at his California home. Likewise, Corbett argued that Kennedy's California Falconry License dates back to 2015, while his New York fishing and marine license only dated July 9th.

Kennedy argued that he had never practiced falconry in California and that he kept his falcons in Goshen, New York. Moreover, RFK Jr. noted that it was not his signature on the California license. The independent presidential candidate admitted to having others sign documents on occasion.

Robert Kennedy Jr Took the Stand on Wednesday in Defense of New York Residency

Corbett continued to push hard at Kennedy regarding the nature of his New York residency during the hearing. Corbett forced RFK Jr. to admit to only staying at his Katonah residence one night. RFK Jr. responded by making the point his security detail decides where they stay. As a result, Kennedy Jr. often stays in hotels, rather than a single-family residency. Corbett then pushed at Kennedy's raven training.

RFK Jr. testified that he had trained the ravens to talk. Corbett asked how long such training would take, and RFK Jr. responded that it takes "about a year."

Regardless of the details, Kennedy left the courtroom with a strong defense of his New York residency. Aside from planning to move there once his wife retires from acting, the presidential candidate continued to list the specifics that make him a "New Yorker." RFK Jr. argued his driver's license is registered to New York, as is his law license. Likewise, RFK Jr's law office is in New York as well.