Residents Forced To Flee After 65-Foot Sinkhole Opens Up In Neighborhood

If you thought you were having a bad week, then the residents of this neighborhood may have you beat. They were forced to flee their homes after a 65-foot sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The anomaly threatened their homes so they had to evacuate.
The incident happened in Surrey, UK on Monday. The sinkhole first appeared on Gostone High Street in the English town on February 17. According to the BBC, the size of the hole quickly grew to more than 65 feet in diameter.
Fortunately, no one got injured by the sudden appearance of the sinkhole. That's not always the case. Sadly, a grandmother died late last year after a hole opened up while she was searching for her cat. In this case, the residents just had to evacuate their homes.
Sinkhole Causes
"One of the contributing factors is the local geology, which is sand, and the former land use which is a sand quarry that was located immediately to the west of the sinkhole," said Collins. "Sand can be strong when compacted as the particles are packed together, but weak when it becomes wet, and particularly if there is a lot of water under pressure."