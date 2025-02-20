Residents Forced To Flee After 65-Foot Sinkhole Opens Up In Neighborhood

If you thought you were having a bad week, then the residents of this neighborhood may have you beat. They were forced to flee their homes after a 65-foot sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The anomaly threatened their homes so they had to evacuate.

The incident happened in Surrey, UK on Monday. The sinkhole first appeared on Gostone High Street in the English town on February 17. According to the BBC, the size of the hole quickly grew to more than 65 feet in diameter.

Fortunately, no one got injured by the sudden appearance of the sinkhole. That's not always the case. Sadly, a grandmother died late last year after a hole opened up while she was searching for her cat. In this case, the residents just had to evacuate their homes.

One resident opened up about her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter having to leave their homes. "It's an absolute nightmare. Dreadful," resident Tracey Jones, told the Associated Press

Sinkhole Causes

So why did the sinkhole suddenly form in the middle of the neighborhood? Carl Bussey, the Surrey County Council assistant director for safer communities, said that they're working to fix the cause and stop the hole from consuming the whole neighborhood. But Philip Collins, the deputy dean of engineering at Brunel University of London, believes he knows the cause of the incident.

He claims that a busted water main was to blame.

"One of the contributing factors is the local geology, which is sand, and the former land use which is a sand quarry that was located immediately to the west of the sinkhole," said Collins. "Sand can be strong when compacted as the particles are packed together, but weak when it becomes wet, and particularly if there is a lot of water under pressure."

Meanwhile, water supply company SES Water confirmed they managed to fix the burst main. It said that "work overnight to restore supplies to customers" was "successful."

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams worked as part of a multi-agency response to the sinkhole. Our bottled water station at our Godstone Treatment Works site will now close," the utility company added. So at least there's that.