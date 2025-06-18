Rescue Bear Goes From Being Used As Hunting Bait To Winning Animal Awards

A rescue bear has gone from once being used as hunting bait to winning the FOUR PAWS's 2025 March Napness competition. It's a sleeping competition that sees which rescue bear has the longest hibernation period.

Masha the bear was this year's big winner of March Napness. She emerged on April 12, three days after the competition. Prior to arriving at Ukraine's Bear Sanctuary Domazhyr in 2018, Masha was kept in a hunting station. She was used as hunting bait for dogs to maul and attack. The dogs tore off Masha's tail. Fortunately, she was eventually rescued.

"Held in a cage, she was only allowed to leave for dog fights. She lived in horrible conditions and in constant fear," Olya Fedoriv and Anna Klid of Bear Sanctuary Domazhyr told People. "It was wonderful to see her sleeping so long in her cozy den with a straw nest. Today, she has recovered a lot from her previous life. She feels safe in the sanctuary and knows nobody will hurt her anymore."

"We can really say that this bear couple is equal and respectful to each other - truly a modern relationship model," the sanctuary says.

Rescue Bear Wins Award

However, the animal sanctuary noted that outside factors like the war with Russia has impacted Masha and her bear brethren at the sanctuary as well.

"On February 24, 2022, in the morning, Russia made missile strikes on the whole territory of Ukraine, including the Lviv region. The war totally changed the lives of the Ukrainian people. That day is very memorable for the Bear Sanctuary Domazhyr staff. No one believed what was happening; everyone was in a state of fear and uncertainty, but we are proud to say — everyone stayed strong. Despite the situation in the country, our wonderful team continued to care for 31 bears," Fedoriv and Klid share.

However, animal workers stay focused on giving the bears the best life that they can have.

"She needed her time to adapt to her new home and recover from past traumatic events, but now Masha has shown herself as a bear with a confident, curious personality. She enjoys sharing her enclosure with Potap and likes to swim, run, discover forest spots, and play with enrichment tools," Fedoriv and Klid say.