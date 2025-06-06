Remember That Time A Komodo Dragon Attacked A Hollywood Actress's Husband?

Turns out that money can't buy everything. Animals don't care if you're a celebrity or married to one or not. Take this tale from the vault of strange Hollywood trivia. A Komodo dragon once attacked the husband of a Hollywood actress.

That would be Sharon Stone and her then-husband Phil Bronstein. In 2001, the couple visited the Los Angeles Zoo. There are conflicting reports on exactly what happened, according to ABC. But at the time, the reptile latched down onto Bronstein and bit him. In interviews post-bite, Stone would claim that she wrestled the Komodo dragon to save her husband.

However, the Los Angeles Zoo later claimed a zoo worker did all the heavy lifting. I'll let you be the judge on who is correct here. But the Komodo dragon latched down onto Bronstein's toe.

Komodo Dragon Bit The Foot Of Hollywood Star's Husband

"Komo without warning bit Phil on his left foot and held on," reptile keeper Jay Kilgore told the outlet at the time. The couple had been going on a behind the scenes tour.

"I grabbed Komo by his neck and yelled at him. He let go after an estimated one or two seconds. I pulled Komo away from Phil and yelled at Phil to get out of the exhibit. After a delay of perhaps 10 to 15 seconds, Phil stepped out of the exhibit. I had been repeatedly yelling at Phil to get out," Kilgore wrote.

Meanwhile, Bronstein and Stone gave a very different account. In their own accounts, they as a couple fended off the reptile without assistance from the zoo worker. Brostein "slammed his foot down, anchoring the dragon's lower jaw to the ground. ... Bronstein pried the dragon's upper jaw off his foot, hobbled away, and dived for the door." At least, that's how his account went.

Stone then applied a sock tourniquet to stop the bleeding while they waited for rescue. Whatever the truth is, it's certainly a strange tale. I guess you never know when nature is going to strike. I'm sure it's made for an interesting dinner party story over the years. The Komodo dragon strikes hard.