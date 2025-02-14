Remains Found Of Man Who Disappeared On Way To Family's Cabin 20 Years Ago

A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The remains of a man who disappeared on the way to his family's cabin 20 years ago were finally found.

The man went missing in 2004 while on the way to his family's cabin. Authorities found his body in a submerged car in a Utah reservoir. They confirmed the remains as Steven Willard Anderson. In 2004, he was on his way to his family's cabin in Flaming Gorge but never made it to the destination.

Rescue crews discovered the car last year. But have just confirmed the identity of the remains after confirming that it was indeed his car. They believe that Steven was in a tragic accident.

His son Axel told Fox13, "[It's] just been a wound that, you know has continuously been opened over the past 20 years just not knowing. It's good to have some closure for the family and I'm excited for the future now. The search is over, the questions are answered and we can start a new chapter."

Disappeared On Way To Family's Cabin

He continued, "He was an incredible person and that's why we spent 20 years looking for him."

Meanwhile, the missing man's brother Kevin also spoke out. He said, "It's good to have some closure for the family and I'm excited for the future now. The finality of it all but also the closure of it all that provides all of us with the abilities to say, 'OK, this is what's happened.' Nothing but gratitude and appreciation for everyone that's helped and has provided this amazing gift of closure."

Doug Bishop of the United Search Corps and Dave Sparks are the ones who recovered the car after discovering it in the reservoir. They then pulled it out where they made the grisly find.

They said in a statement, "To Steven's family: Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time. While nothing can undo the pain of losing a loved one, we hope that the answers found will bring some measure of peace. This recovery was no small task, requiring determination, relentless teamwork, and cutting-edge search & recovery techniques."

They continued, "Thanks to the combined efforts of all involved, another cold case has moved toward resolution."