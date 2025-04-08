Reindeer Dies After Masked Person Douses The Animal In A Mysterious Liquid That Caused Him To Suffer

A pet owner wants answers after his beloved reindeer has died in Alaska. A mysterious person doused the animal in a mysterious liquid. Surveillance cameras captured the entire thing on tape.

Now, Star the reindeer is dead.

"His health was so bad that he was not doing very well," Star's owner Albert Whitehead told Alaska Public Media. "He was suffering. Suddenly he relapsed, and some other issues developed. So [I] really don't know what caused him to die. The vets now are going through a necropsy with him, and we won't have a result of that for a couple of weeks."

Ultimately, he euthanized Star on April 1. However, Anchorage Police are investigating the death of the reindeer. On February 20, someone tried to steal Star from the property by using bolt cutters to access the enclosure.. Ultimately, the reindeer escaped through the open door but was rescued by police after roaming the area.

Reindeer Dies

The following evening, a masked man entered the enclosure. They also doused the animal in a liquid. Following the incident, the reindeer developed pneumonia and began to experience rapid weight loss. The video showed the man dousing the animal twice in the face with the liquid.