Reindeer Dies After Masked Person Douses The Animal In A Mysterious Liquid That Caused Him To Suffer

A pet owner wants answers after his beloved reindeer has died in Alaska. A mysterious person doused the animal in a mysterious liquid. Surveillance cameras captured the entire thing on tape.
Now, Star the reindeer is dead.
"His health was so bad that he was not doing very well," Star's owner Albert Whitehead told Alaska Public Media. "He was suffering. Suddenly he relapsed, and some other issues developed. So [I] really don't know what caused him to die. The vets now are going through a necropsy with him, and we won't have a result of that for a couple of weeks."
Ultimately, he euthanized Star on April 1. However, Anchorage Police are investigating the death of the reindeer. On February 20, someone tried to steal Star from the property by using bolt cutters to access the enclosure.. Ultimately, the reindeer escaped through the open door but was rescued by police after roaming the area.
Reindeer Dies
The following evening, a masked man entered the enclosure. They also doused the animal in a liquid. Following the incident, the reindeer developed pneumonia and began to experience rapid weight loss. The video showed the man dousing the animal twice in the face with the liquid.
"I yelled at him to stop, 'What the hell are you doing? What are you spraying on the animal? Don't do that, quit that!' " Whitehead said.
The intruder told him, "I'm trying to help Star."
"I have no idea what he meant by that," Whitehead said.
At the time, the owner was hopeful that the animal would be saved. Whitehead said, "I think we've done everything possible for him," Sadly, there was no saving the animal.
"Would you be willing to put another animal into that enclosure, knowing there's somebody out there that [was] doing this kind of stuff to him?" he replied.