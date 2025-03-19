Reality Star Reveals What Happened To His Dog After It Brutally Mauled Him Twice

Reality star Sean Lowe, known for The Bachelor, revealed that he's not looking to put down his down Moose despite the animal brutally mauling him twice.

He owned the Boxer for three months. But two incidents in the span of 12 hours left the reality star with deep cuts and plenty of stitches. Lowe says that he is talking with both a no-kill shelter and animal control officers to find the animal a new home. Ultimately, he doesn't want to have to euthanize the animal if he doesn't have to.

But the reality star admits that he can't keep Moose after the animal aggressively mauled him. Still, he doesn't blame the animal.

"It wasn't Moose's fault. I think it's clear he experienced a lot of trauma before we got him and had something neurologically wrong where just a switch flipped and he turned into an absolute killer, which was so weird," he said.

Reality Star Attacked

The incident started when the reality star invited friends over for a BBQ and set off a smoke detector. Moose started snipping at Lowe while he tried to get the device to turn off.

He went on, "At this point again, there's so much chaos going on with the alarm going off, I give him like a very stern like, 'Moose. No. No.' And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me, and I don't mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they're scared or defensive. I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm. And at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off."

That ended with an ER trip and several stitches for the reality star.

The attack left him bleeding badly. The reality star said he was fighting for his life. Less than 12 hours later, Moose attacked him once more when his parents came to take the kids.

"Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic. Having to relive it less than 12 hours later, seeing that dog running straight at you is a feeling that I don't think I ever want to experience again," Lowe said. "Not to mention my arm was just useless because it was all stitched up and having a hard time moving it. And so there's a split second where I'm looking at him and I'm just praying, like, 'Please let it be the friendly Moose that I know.'"

Ultimately, 911 and animal control had to rescue the reality star. It's a terrible situation for all involved.