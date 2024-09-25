Real Life 'Point Break' Surfer Gang Has Been Terrorizing California For Years

A settlement has been reached, after a local surfer gang has allegedly terrorized a Los Angeles County "coastal paradise" for six decades.

According to Daily Mail, a group known as the "Bay Boys" has made it difficult for others to enjoy time at the beach for many years. Last week though, the city of Palos Verdes Estates agreed to several efforts that should have an immediate and positive impact. Notably, the city agreed to take steps to make access to Luanda Bay much easier. Moreover, the city has plans to 'vigorously enforce' laws, so all surfers can enjoy the waves without harassment from the local gang.

The story of the gang is almost hard to believe. The group was known to verbally harass, flash, and throw rocks at beachgoers. Likewise, the Bay Boys would vandalize cars. The bunch had a crudely built fort under the Luanda Bay cliffs, which acted as a base of operations.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Last week, the city and two surfers reached an agreement. The surfers, named Cory Spencer and Diana Milena Reed, filed their suit in 2016. The agreement is certainly long awaited, and seemingly well deserved. The pair had argued that the city had ignored complaints, as the rowdy gang pushed the public away from enjoying the water.

Notably, in the suit, 12 members of the gang had been named. Most of those individuals reached settlements outside of this suit. Their punishments fines and court ordered time away from the beach - usually a year or two.

California Town Reaches Agreement with Surfers in Suit Against Beach Gang

After years of running loose, and without much oversight, the Bad Boys finally seem on the hook for their actions. With new city regulations banning their activities, and particularly their rock fort, harassing beachgoers will not come so easily.

The part that seems perhaps most confusing is that the gang was allowed to terrorize the public for so long. Public spaces are certainly meant to be enjoyed by any and all willing to make the trip there. Hopefully, after years of lawfare, the Bad Boys will receive stronger pushback than ever before.