Rams Head Butting Sounds Like Gunfire in Viral Video

In the video, two Rams head butting on a golf course creates noise sounding like gunfire as it echoes in the valley.

The social media channel Nature Is Metal recently shared a video entitled "Headbangers Ball." In the video, two Rams head butting and each butt sounds like gunfire as the noise echoes throughout the valley. While the video has quickly generated nearly a million views, 31,000 likes, and hundreds of comments, it's actually about a year old.

Golfer and social media user Chad Ball shared the original video in April 2023. In the description, he wrote: "This was by far one of the gnarliest things I have ever seen in person. Wasn't the first time seeing the big horn hit in person but early mornin, nothing around, and the sound echoing through the mountains. Nutty. They always have a look on their face like 'why do we do this?'" According to the multiple video descriptions, the incident occurred at a golf course near the Santa Rosa mountains in California.

Please enable Javascript to view this content View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature Is Metal (@natureismetal)

How a Ram survives a head-butting battle

According to the description, Rams head butt each other as a means for, at least one, to establish dominance. If you're wondering if they feel pain or suffer trauma to the brain, experts say "yes," but it takes a lot as they evolved to head butt.

NIM described the animals as "built to withstand the rigors of literal head to head combat." The channel added: "The configuration of their horns, coupled with a uniquely robust skull structure, works like a built-in shock absorber, allowing them to engage in these violent rituals without completely obliterating their craniums." Plus, their powerful neck muscles stabilize their heads during impact.

What's more, the inside of a Ram's skull limits movement of the brain, which minimizes the likelihood of a concussion. "So while blows like these may knock the block off of an animal that is in no way prepared for such ruthlessness, rams are well equipped to take the punishment," NIM added.