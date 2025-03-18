Radio Host Off The Air After Having An Online Meltdown Over Someone Accusing Him Of Killing A Fish

A Chicago sports radio host is off the air for a week after having an online meltdown over a fish. He threatened to expose another social media user's personal info after getting into an arguement.

Now, he "has the week off." Dan Bernstein is the co-host on 670 The Score. On social media, a user accused him of killing a fish that he caught and took a selfie with in a since-deleted post. Things became heated between the two online shortly after. The radio host wasn't taking the insult lying down.

"LOL, that isn't walleye, that is a female northern pike that was getting ready to spawn, but instead Dan killed it and seems proud of it," the user replied to the post.

Radio Host Of The Air

The radio host got heated immediately afterward.

"What the entire f—k is wrong with you? It was released successfully. Took off like a torpedo. Go f—k yourself," Bernstein wrote. At one point he threatened, "Like a shot. I never respond to trolls, but questioning my sportsmanship and conservation awareness sets me off. Wanna fight? I'm a bad enemy, f—ker."

Things could have easily ended there. But the radio host further wrote that the social media user "wants that smoke, and he's gonna get it. I know where he works and where he has worked."

He then threatened to leak the information online and dox the social media user. He said, "Where you at? I have your address and phone numbers. Want it all public? Do I worry you yet?"

At one point, the radio host threatened to involve the man's kids in the online feud. The social media user responded to another asking if this was real. He wrote, "It's real. This guy threatened my family. I would never threaten someone's children. Ever. I have reported him to the FBI and his boss, Mitch Rosen."

In response to the threat, other social media users blasted the radio host. One wrote, "Dan, you definitely killed that fish. And then lied about it. And then b—ched out. Now please feel free to reach out for my address. I'll meet you halfway."

Following the online exchange, Marshall Harris, Bernstein's co-host, said that Berstein was gone this week. He didn't mention the social media feud. Likewise, the Score and Audacy did not mention the radio host or address the situation. All that over a fish.