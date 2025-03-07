Radio Host And His Two Friends Killed After Avalanche Buries Them Under 100 Feet Of Snow

A radio host and his two buddies were tragically killed after an avalanche buried them under 100 feet of snow. The trio were heli-skiing in Alaska when the incident occurred.

David Linder, a radio host in Florida, had gone on the snow adventure vacation with his best buds Charles Eppard and Jeremy Leif. Sadly, all three skiers appear to have died after an avalanche struck. The three were heli-skiing near Twentymile River when the avalanche hit. Sadly, three families are now in mourning over their loss.

A GoFundMe shared details on Eppard's life, including the fact that he was a father.

'Charlie Eppard was a loving father, devoted husband, incredibly thoughtful and hardworking employee and an overall amazing human being. Tragically, on March 4th, Charlie and two other skiers were on a trip of a lifetime in Alaska and got caught in a horrific avalanche. Charlie leaves behind his wife Brittany and their daughter Belen," it wrote.

Avalanche Kills Friends

Meanwhile, Leif was also a father of two and worked for a consulting company, Leif Consulting Group. Finally, Linder, was a father of three and a radio host. He co-owned Radio Mankato in Florida, which was passed down from his grandfather to his father to him.

"I hope you're fishing or skiing up in heaven right now!!" a friend wrote on Facebook. "Today is a rough day, never easy to lose a friend... The world lost a good one, Linder was always ready for an adventure. You're going to be missed by many."

Meanwhile, his managing partner also mourned him.

"Dave was a great skier, a very confident, good skier," Matt Ketelsen, the managing partner of Subarctic Media, said. "He'd done this before. This wasn't new for him.'"

The avalanche happened on Tuesday. Although avalanche airbags deployed, it appears that it wasn't enough to save their lives. Authorities believe more than 100 feet of snow was deposited. It's likely that they were buried at depths of more than 30 feet.

Basically, there was nothing that could be done. Although search and rescue have looked for the men, they have been unable to locate them so far.