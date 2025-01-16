Wife Found The Frozen Remains Of Her Dead Husband Who Died During Avalanche

Out of all the people who can stumble across your dead body, your spouse is probably one of the most traumatic — outside of parent or own child. Sadly, a Colorado wife made the grisly discovery of finding her own husband's frozen body after he passed away in an avalanche.

57-year-old Donald Moden Jr had been out skiing near Red Mountain Pass on January 7. That's when an avalanche occurred out of nowhere and swept away the skier. Fast forward to end of day, and his wife was understandably worried. He hadn't called, so she notified the sheriff's department.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the wife also went looking for her husband. That's when she saw the remains of the avalanche. Using a transceiver, she managed to find his location within a snow pile. In addition to the transceiver, Moden also wore an avalanche airbag backpack. However, despite being armed, the device failed to deploy, meaning that it failed to save his life.

Wife Finds Husband After Avalanche

He had been buried under three feet of snow. It took rescue crews more than four hours to locate his body with his wife right there on the scene.

"He had skied on Red Mountain Pass for 16 years and knew the terrain on Red Number 3 well," CAIC said. "He chose his terrain as appropriate for the day based on his previous experience of the slope and the snowpack." According to Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry, the avalanche happened around 11,300 feet on Red Mountain Number 3.

His death became the first of the 2024 to 2025 season in the state. What's worse is that he was part of the mountain rescue team himself.

"Don was a dedicated member of our team from 2010 to 2017, during which he made lasting contributions to both our team and the broader community," the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team said. "His exceptional backcountry skills, athleticism, and meticulous attention to detail as the team's Equipment Officer set a standard we continue to honor. Affectionately known as 'The Don,' he left an indelible mark on our team, not only through his expertise but also through the camaraderie and friendship he brought to every mission."