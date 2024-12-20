Radiation At Chernobyl Is Mutating One Species In A Very Peculiar Way

It seems like the sci-fi movies were not too far off. Many of those films feature some dystopian universe where life begins anew after some terrible disaster. More often than not, radiation is featured in these as well. Next comes some sort of mutated plant or creature that has managed to survive despite the odds. Well, as it turns out one species really is mutating. Scientists have begun studying this particular species as it mutates due to radiation at Chernobyl.

Radiation At Chernobyl Causes One Species To Mutate

One fungus has scientists awe-struck. That's right, it is not some three-legged creature or some animal with several extra sets of eyes. Rather the species that has begun to mutate is a type of fungus. This fungus lives at the site of Chernobyl and has developed the ability to " 'feed' on levels of radiation that would be lethal to most life forms," according to the Daily Mail. Scientists have discovered this fungus, Cladosporium sphaerospermum growing on the walls of the "Number 4 reactor." That reactor is "what triggered the explosion and fire that destroyed the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986."

Now, this resilient little fungus is using radiation levels for energy, as other plants would use the sun. While humans were evacuated from the area after the explosion, and the majority of life forms do not thrive well, this fungus is doing fine. It truly is a testament to the theory that nature always evolves. This fungus is surviving in one of the harshest environments in the world. Now, scientists are hoping that by studying it, they can learn how to protect humans from radiation. Scientists discovered that this fungus uses melanin to help it "eat" the radiation.

Furthermore, findings published in the journal Current Opinion in Microbiology, showcased how they do it. Daily Mail shares "Melanin absorbs gamma radiation and converts it to chemical energy through a process known as radiosynthesis." Although humans also have melanin, ours acts simply as a shield. Like how it shields us from the sun. Where as for Cladosporium sphaerospermum, it also sheilds and facilitates energy prodcution. Scientists are hopeful that they can understand this unique ability. Only then, can they potentially harness it and use it to benefit humans.

For example, they are optimistic that once they understand how it works, they can use this ability to protect astronauts during deep space missions.