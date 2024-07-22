Quick-Acting Texas Family Saves Baby Bird

A warm tortilla, a concerned family, and a helpless baby bird made for quite a story in Texas on Saturday.

According to the NY Post, an Amarillo family discovered what they believed to be a baby barn owl lying on the ground during their barbecue. The mother quickly asked for a tortilla to be warmed up on the grill. The warmed tortilla was used to wrap the bird up, and then the family called the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Upon their arrival, rehab workers were impressed by the innovative technique to keep the bird warm.

Notably, in a social media post made by the wildlife center, they called the warm tortilla "surprisingly effective." The post continued on to mention that the hatchling was headed to the facility with rehabilitation workers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Family Wraps Distressed Baby Bird in Warm Tortilla

The bird was later identified not as a barn owl, but rather, a Mississippi Kite. According to Texas Parks and Recreation, the species breeds in Texas, and is a bird of prey.

Perhaps most importantly, the wildlife center reported that the saved Mississippi Kite was doing well in its recovery. Cleverly, the bird had been "Taquito." The nickname pays homage to the unique circumstances that brought the bird to the wildlife center in the first place.

In addition to Taquito, the wildlife center has remained very busy as of late, due to Hurricane Beryl. Dozens of injured and orphaned birds have been taken in by the center in the aftermath of the storm that crushed southern Texas two weeks ago. On Sunday, dozens of doves and roughly 100 egrets arrived to the center from Houston.

With all that is keeping the wildlife center busy in the weeks that passed since the storm, it is certain the team appreciates all the help they get. And in the case of "Taquito," that help came in the form of a warm tortilla. They always say mother knows best, and it feels like this story proves that once again.