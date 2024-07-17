Popular YouTuber's Girlfriend Dies After They Contract Disease From Eating Raw Oysters

A popular YouTuber recently took to social media to reveal that his girlfriend died after they both got sick eating raw oysters. YouTuber Billy LeBlanc shared the sad news that his girlfriend Natalie Clark died from Vibrio Vulnificus.

It's a disease caused by a severe bacterial infection. Symptoms include fever and blisters. It can be fatal in just days if not treated. You can contract the infection from shellfish. LeBlanc revealed that he almost died from the infection as well. While he made it, LeBlanc shared that his girlfriend died from the infection.

"Unfortunately Natalie didn't make it and she passed away," he wrote. "I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together. I will always love her and miss her. Be safe and hold your loved ones tight you never know when it'll be the last time you see them."

He also said, "I'm sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days."

LeBlanc became famous for posting with his ex-wife Kate and children Annie, Hayley and Caleb. In 2015, his son Caleb tragically died.

YouTuber Nearly Dies

Mr. LeBlanc became well known after posting about his family through the account Bratayleys, featuring his ex-wife Kate and children Annie, Hayley and Caleb. LeBlanc's mother revealed that he also came very close to death and spent eight days in ICU. LeBlanc and Clark had been together since 2020. Fans went to the comment section to share their condolences.

One wrote, "Billy again so sorry my friend. I'm so sad for your family and the loss of this whole situation. I love Natalie's kind heart and we will miss her dearly."

Another wrote, "Please share where these oysters came from so those of us in Cali can know. Definitely put the bad oyster distributor on blast. The people need to know."

Yet another wrote, "Love you, nat + julian so much! feeling so many emotions lately but so grateful for the memories we made with y'all ? rest in peace nat & wishing you the best health billy! in my thoughts & prayers always." Still another wrote, "As someone who was a long time fan back in the day i have to say this is extremely heartbreaking. I don't know why bad things happen to good people we will never know i hope that you take time to find peace during this hard time."