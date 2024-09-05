Popular Tourist Spot Becomes Scene Of Chaos Due To Terrible Traffic Jam

A popular tourist destination in Scotland has recently become a disaster, as a result of horrific car traffic.

According to the Ny Post, the Fairy Pools in Scotland have become quite a headache. Apparently, visitors have had to sit in traffic jams for as long as four hours, while waiting to get to the attraction.

The Fairy Pools are located in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye. They are known for their picturesque appearance. The problem now is that they have become perhaps too well known. As they were once known as a "hidden gem," traffic has steadily increased over the last decade. Moreover, poor infrastructure surrounding the attraction make the inconvenience all the worse.

Gordon Pearson, who runs WOW Scotland, says that the last few weeks have been some of the worst. Pearson noted that Fairy Pools workers have called the driving that of a "war zone." Likewise, Pearson called recent travel to the pools "total chaos," citing the 400 vehicles that were stuck on the road in recent weeks.

The pools see only 200,000 visitors a year. While the number seems manageable, the single road in and out of Glen Brittle is the real issue. The road, which is known to be poorly maintained, often causes flat tires and "hourslong traffic jams." Pearson often spends his days facilitating traffic on the road.

Traffic Jams Cause Disastrous Conditions for Visiting Scotland's Fairy Pools

Wet weather has recently made travel conditions to and from the attraction ever worse. When vehicles are stuck on the road's shoulder, emergency vehicles are unable to assist, as the bottlenecks in the road restrict their paths of travel.

Pearson himself has considered taking the attraction off of his tour route. The risks have become so great, that he fears a moment when a guest would need emergency medical assistance. Due to the travel conditions, help would not be readily available.

For Pearson, the Fairy Pools, and the Isle of Skye as a whole, are quite a selling point. But the rapidly changing travel conditions to and from have himself, and others, wondering if the trip is even worth the trouble.