Popular Skin Care Treatment May Make You Grizzly Bear Bait

Skin care treatments are all the rage. But one popular skin care treatment may accidentally turn you into grizzly bear bait. So consider this your warning if anything.

We're talking about beef tallow of course. The meat byproduct is gaining popularity for skin care. But it also makes you irresistible to a very hungry grizzly bear. So you may want to reconsider using it if you're visiting Yellowstone or just in grizzly country.

Speaking with Cowboy State Daily, retired federal ecologist Chuck Neal of Cody explained why the skin care treatment is actually a beacon call to any grizzly in the area. Like dogs, grizzlies have a great sense of smell. In fact, it's even better than a dog. According to the expert, a bear could smell the beef tallow from five miles away if the wind is right.

Skin Care Treatment Or Grizzly Bait?

You see, beef tallow is basically fat. You're lathering yourself up in something that grizzlies will find irresistible. Think of it like applying butter to your skin.

"That's not a good idea, not a good idea at all," said Neal.

Although beef tallow is popular for skin care, you may want to avoid using it as a moisturizer if you're planning to be in the outdoors. Neal says that it is better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the moisturizer. In general, Neal says avoid wearing strong scents while outdoors. It's likely a grizzly will come and check out any unfamiliar scent to see what it was.

"I would not put anything that odoriferous on my body when going into grizzly territory," Neal said.

That's something that Wyoming Game and Fish Department large carnivore specialist Dan Thompson also agrees with as well.

"Anything that has an odor has the ability to attract a bear," he said. "They're not going to care if it's synthetically made or with organic free-range, grass-fed tallow."