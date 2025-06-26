Poacher Using Helicopter Gets Slapped With Heavy Fines And The Worst Thing A Hunter Could Ever Hear

A poacher is feeling the full force of the law after using a helicopter to illegally hunt and kill animals. That incident happened in 2023, but nature has finally seen justice two years later. Courts slapped 43-year-old Karl Studer with whopping fines, five years of probation, and probably the worst thing you could ever hear as a hunter.

They gave him a lifetime ban from hunting, according to Outdoor Life.

This comes after the poacher used a helicopter to shoot mule deer at low altitudes in 2023.

"The helicopter followed the deer for a mile and a half or so and was about 200 yards off the ground," one hunter said, according to Idaho News 6. "It was obvious the deer were running because of the helicopter."

That kickstarted an investigation into the helicopter. Idaho Department of Fish and Game used a combination of cellphone data and flight logs to bust the poacher. Texts messages between Studer, helicopter pilot Kevin Sielaff, and Bobby Wilcox confirmed the poaching scheme to target and kill mule deer.

Studer even captured deer running from the helicopter on his phone. These iCloud videos were essential in helping authorities bust the poacher. They initially charged him with seven felonies. But the poacher accepted a plea deal that brought his charges down to a single felony and allowed him to avoid jail time.

Poacher Banned From Hunting

"Karl Studer as you said plead to the original count 6 to this matter, that was the unlawful taking of a bull moose," said Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney,Leah Fredback. "We watched the helicopter come in, and it was just one bull at this time, and that helicopter came and circled to our left and came around a dropped pretty much right on top of the elk."

However, he will be on the hook for $180,000 in fees and fines.

"Karl Studer is an arrogant man who has stolen from Idaho's precious resources in a very inhumane and undignified way," prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington told the court. "His blatant disregard and lack of respect for other hunters in Idaho is full-scale cheating, breaking rules that everyone else has to follow."

Judge William Hancock insisted the poacher avoid any hunting activity for the rest of his life.

He said, "You are not to accompany any hunter in the field, including any friend or family members, or any other hunting activity, or any capacity outside of your property."