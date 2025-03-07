Loud Mouth Poachers Brag About Smuggling Turtle Skull, Unaware Officers Are Sitting Beside Them

Loose lips sink ships. Basically, if you're going to commit a crime then you probably shouldn't brag about it. A couple of loud mouth poachers found themselves in legal hot water after bragging about smuggling a turtle skull. They didn't realize a couple of officers sat next to them on the flight.

Poachers Byron Lee Fitzpatrick and Shannon Lee Price attempted to smuggle the skull of a federally protected turtle on a plane. The two hid the skull inside their jacket. But their mouths got them in trouble. A couple K9 handlers with the Northern Enforcement District of California were also on the flight.

They had been doing training and were returning to California. The officers weren't wearing their uniforms. So the poachers thought they had the freedom to brag about their kills. They confessed to smuggling the turtle skull as well as killing a mountain lion and owning other illegal animal taxidermy pieces.

Poachers Brag