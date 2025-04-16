Plane Passenger Randomly Stabbed By Young Girl With Fork As Sleeping Mother Does Nothing

A plane passenger was in for a shock after a young girl randomly stabbed her with a fork. Imagine you were minding your own business on a flight, trying to ignore turbulence, and then a young child stabs you.

It was a metal fork, too. Her mother reportedly was taking a nap on a 14-hour Qatar Airlines flight. While her mama was asleep, the young girl decided to get into all sorts of mischief. But generally stabbing a woman with a fork generally isn't considered a fun sort of mischief. Now we say allegedly stabbed a plane passenger.

The actual fork stabbing wasn't caught on camera. But a video of the aftermath went viral on TikTok, drawing plenty of reactions. In the video, you can see the little girl with the fork. The plane passenger's sister flagged down a flight attendant to help with the little girl. She explained that the young child stabbed them with a fork.

Plane Passenger Stabbed With A Fork

"She's over here stabbing people with forks. She just randomly stabbed me with a fork," the sister explained. From there, the flight attendant tried to get the fork from the little girl while another flight attendant tried to wake the mom. The plane passenger got very angry after being stabbed. She held up a sandal and prepared to smack the girl.

She said, "I'm gonna f-k her up...I'm going to smack the s-t out of her."

The viral video drew plenty of reactions online. One person wrote, "It's only a child for crying out loud!" Another wrote, "Not you grabbing your slipper like she was a roach."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Why is she walking around the plane with a steel fork in the first place?" Another wrote, "Where's the parent? Who lets their kid just randomly bother people?"

Following the incident with the fork, the plane passenger posted a follow-up video. She claimed that the mom did nothing to help after she got stabbed with a fork.