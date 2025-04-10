American Airlines Passenger Throws Complete Fit Over Meal, Causing The Plane To Turn Around

Forget passenger princess. It looks like we have a new term, plane princess. For the purposes of this article we will define a plane princess as anyone who throws a complete fit when something doesn't go exactly their way while on a flight. According to that definition, this person definitely fits the bill. This American Airlines passenger throws such a fit over their meal that the plane was actually forced to turn around, due to other passengers' concerns for their safety.

American Airlines Plane Forced To Turn Around After Passenger Throws Fit Over Meal

Talk about a diva. This man had a complete toddler meltdown over his airline meal. AA Flight 198 departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was en route to Milan. However four hours into their eight hour journey things changed. Passengers were notified that they would be turning around and heading back to New York. First and foremost, imagine how frustrating that is. You are halfway to your destination only to find out you have to go back...just to do it all again.

What caused the plane to turn back around? This one passenger was outraged that he didn't get his preferred meal. Another passenger on the plane, Krystie Tomlinson spoke with CBS News. She said that several passengers noticed a "scuffle in the back." With no air marshalls or security on board, I can see how that could be alarming. Additionally, she shared that "At some point, he charged past all of our seats and tried to barge into the pilot's cabin."

All of this fuss over a him not getting his preferred meal choice. Hey I get it...you request something ahead of time you expect to receive it. However, you did not throw a full on fit over a meal and charge the cabin of the person flying the plane! Additionally, the man was supposedly upset because he was traveling with a baby and was told he couldn't sit in the exit row with the child. I think Ms. Tomlinson summed it up nicely when she said, "apparently those two things are what pushed the person over the edge."

Man Is Let Off The Hook

Despite his outburst, the American Airlines passenger who threw a fit over his meal was let off the hook. He was released with no charges pressed against him. So all of that...for nothing. They returned home where the passengers had to wait in the airport for 16 hours. To add insult to injury People Magazine reports that "the airline did not accommodate passengers once they returned."

Not only did they not provide them with rooms, but when some passengers asked to use the lounge to freshen up they were told "You can go in if you pay $79." All in all seems like a completely frustrating situation to me. While I am sure the passengers valued that their pilots and airlines valued their safety, I am sure they did not appreciate being 16 hours behind and having no accommodations.