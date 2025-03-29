Plane Crashes Into Minnesota Home Exploding Into A Ball Of Flames

In the latest tragedy to happen in the air, a small plane has crashed into a Minnesota home. The aircraft exploded into a ball of flames in what proved to be a chaotic scene.

The plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a small aircraft heading to Anoka County-Blaine Airport from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa. At this time, we're not sure how many people were on board the plane.

As far as any survivors, that is also unknown. But the scene looked dire, caught on camera by a bystander. Fortunately, no one had been inside the home when the plane crashed into the house. It's also unknown what kind of aircraft it was, but witnesses say it appears to be a small plane. Witness Mike Deyo captured the fiery aftermath of the crash, posting it to Facebook.

Plane Crashes Into Home

"Looks like a plane crash in Brooklyn Park," he said. "Ten minutes ago, this house was still there." First responders and firefighters quickly arrived to the scene to try to put out the fire. But it appears that was no saving the house. Governor Tim Walz said his "team is in touch with local officials on the scene' and they are 'monitoring the situation closely."

This comes after a near miss in DC earlier in the day. There's been increased scrutiny on the number of near plane crashes and close calls between aircraft.

"Between October 2021 and December 2024 there were over 15,000 close proximity events between commercial aircraft and helicopters at DCA," NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy said as she and Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Chris Rocheleau testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation.

Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Chris Rocheleau also shared his take on the matter.

"Something was missed at the DCA crash. I take that seriously — I take that on myself," Rocheleau said at the hearing. "I returned to the FAA just two months ago and I care about the National Airspace System for safety and the workforce. I'm dedicated to continuing that work, and I will continue to review what I mentioned before with respect to the hot spots, working closely with NTSB to learn what happened here and to make sure it never happens again."