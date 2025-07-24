Plane Carrying 49 People Crashes, No Signs Of Survivors

A plane carrying 49 people has crashed with no apparent survivors reported. The tragic accident happened in the Amur region of Russia on early Thursday, July 24.

The passenger plane ha 49 people including 43 passengers and six crew members. It was an An-24 aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based Angara Airlines. Officials became alarmed when it lost contact with air traffic control. It had been traveling from a city called Blagoveshchensk to Tynda Airport but never made its final destination. TASS confirmed the crash.

TASS presumes that everyone on boar has died based on observations from emergency responders.

"Initial information indicates there are no survivors. Rescue helicopters have been unable to land at the crash site due to the challenging mountainous terrain. The area remains engulfed in flames," a source told the news agency.

Plane Crashes Into Mountain

Sadly, Regional governor Vasily Orlov mentioned that not all the people on board were adults. Among the presumed deceased was five children as well. Russian officials noted the tragedy, mourning the deceased.

After the plane went missing, first responders eventually located the wreckage on a mountainside. Sadly, the plane was only 10 miles away from Tynda, its final destination. Amur Center for Civil Defense and Fire Safety confirmed the discovery. According to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, authorities located the burning fuselage from the plane.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time. However, they believe the plane caught fire during its downward trajectory. It then apparently crashed into the mountain side. No presumed survivors.

"According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," a statement said, per the outlet.

The aircraft was reportedly trying to land at Tynda Airport but failed during its first approach. It was attempting a second approach when the worst happened. The Angara Airlines Antonov 24 aircraft is quite the old aircraft having been in service for 50 years. It has reportedly experienced trouble in the past. However, it hadn't had any recent issues to indicate an impending crash.