Pit Bull Attacks 76-Year-Old Woman In Her Yard And Rips Part Of Her Jaw Off

A pit bull has attacked and severely mauled a 76-year-old woman while she was in her front yard. In a gruesome scene, the dog ended up ripping off part of her jaw.

76-year-old Yvonne Randle was in her yard on Southbridge Road in Houston on Wednesday. That's when, to her horror, two dogs came charging at her from her neighbor across the street. The woman tried to back away from the animals. But as she moved away from the pit bull, it attacked her and began mauling her.

Randle tried to find a weapon to defend herself against the dogs. That's when the pit bull knocked her to the ground and pushed her onto her back. She was now at the mercy of the dog. "I was trying to reach the ground, maybe pick up a brick or something out of the flower bed, and he knocked me down," she said to ABC13.

That's when the pit bull ripped at her chin, tearing away part of her jaw.

"He was trying to get my throat, and I said, 'Oh my god. This dog is gonna kill me,'" she told the outlet. To protect her face, she tried to put her hands between her face and the dog. Ultimately, the pit bull broke one of her fingers during the attack. Fortunately, the noise drew attention of both her son and the dog's owners.

"There were visible signs of shock. She couldn't catch her breath, she couldn't really talk at that moment," Randle's son, Damien, said. Meanwhile, Randle said, "When they are loose, put a leash on them so they can control them. Don't just let them run. Cause I've seen the dog all over the neighborhood."

Following the mauling, police cited the owners for not vaccinating, having a license for, or securing the dogs.

"If nobody was out here and if I didn't hear her from in there, it could have been a very, very, very, very different day," Randle's son, Damien, said. She ended up needing to go to the hospital for stitches and treatment of her pit bull attack injuries.