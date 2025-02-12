Pilot Opens Up About The Thrill Of Landing On Some Of The Most Dangerous Runways In The World

If you thought your job was dangerous, then take a look at this pilot. He lands on some of the most dangerous runways in the world. It takes nerves of skill to be able to land on a runway with a 30 percent gradient for instance. Others, he can barely see as he lands the plane.

It's safe to say that not all pilots are created equal. 45-year-old Matt Dearden is fearless when it comes to landing. But he's relying on technology to help him safely make it to the runway. He uses external cameras to clear some of these landings.

Speaking with Daily Mail, he explained, "These videos show various landings in a mountainous and remote region of Papua, Indonesia. The aircraft is a Swiss-built Pilatus PC-6 Turbo Porter that is perfectly suited for the role. Dangers include the terrain, tropical weather and the location of the airstrips."

Pilot Faces Danger

He ended up flying in this remote region after struggling to become a pilot in Europe.

He said, "I was unable to find work as a pilot in Europe and so found this job in Indonesia working for Susi Air. I only planned to stay for a couple of years to gain some experience but ended up enjoying bush flying too much and so I stayed for seven years. Bangga is one of the most dramatic runways at 30 per cent upslope and leaves no room for error. Even after touching down, you need to keep the landing momentum up in order to get the aircraft to the top of the airstrip."

He continued, "If you don't, you'll be stuck and the aircraft's brakes won't hold on such a steep slope."

He had a dramatic comparison for landing at the runway.

The pilot said, "Landing on Bangga is like trying to fly into a brick wall and land the aircraft. The pitch change from a landing attitude into a steep climb for the touchdown requires balancing the aircraft's energy with power and airspeed. You also need to maintain that energy after touchdown to ensure you have enough to get all the way up to the top so you can turn around. It's so steep, the aircraft brakes won't hold it if you stop!"

It requires precision and skill to land safely. Fortunately, the pilot isn't scared easily. Right now, he's enjoying the thrill of his life.