Heroic Pilot Stops Armed Teen Who Stormed Airport And Demanded A Plane

A heroic pilot is being praised for stopping an armed teen, who stormed Texarkana Regional Airport and demanded a plane. The pilot managed to stop the 15-year-old without anyone getting hurt.

On Tuesday, the teen entered Signature Aviation, which provides flights. The 15-year-old meant business, packing a high-power rifle as well as a handgun. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD), he used the guns to demand a flight. However, when the teen chambered a round, the airport staff member managed to escape to the back. They alerted authorities.

The police wrote, "On February 4th, 2025, at approximately 7:35 a.m., 911 Dispatched received a call for a disturbance at Signature Aviation, 601 Airport Dr. Call notes stated there was a male there with both a rifle and handgun. Further call notes stated the suspect walked into the business, came to the front counter and began demanding a plane while brandishing the firearms. The witness then fled and alerted others. The suspect then exited the business."

Fortunately, a pilot managed to defuse the situation. The pilot had a gun in his truck and retrieved it, confronting the teen as he moved onto the airfield. Held at gunpoint, the teen was ordered to the ground and disarmed.

Pilot Stops Teen