Pilot Flew An Elderly Dog Home Then Fell In Love With Its Owner

Love always finds a way. This couple met in the most unlikely of circumstances but they found love regardless. After this German pilot flew an elderly dog back to its owner the two became inseparable. This truly was a love story from the fairytales.

Pilot Flew An Elderly Dog Home

Adri Pendleton had just gotten out of her previous relationship. After six years of living with her partner in Amsterdam, she decided to call it quits. However, there was one problem. Pendleton wanted to move back to the United States, but her elderly dog could not safely fly back with her on a commercial flight.

Enter Niklas Stöterau. The pilot saw an emotional TikTok from Pendleton asking for help in getting her dog to the U.S. He told PEOPLE, "I felt quite touched and left a comment that I might be able to help with bringing Nelly back to the U.S."

The pair met up in Europe before their flight out. While they started off as just friends it didn't take long for the sparks to fly. Niklas, the pilot, flew the elderly dog and its owner back home to the States. Although, the couple parted ways in Newark, NJ that was not the end of their love story.

A Love Story For The Books

While they had left one another, Niklas and Adri could not stop thinking about one another. The pilot shared that a couple of days after flying the elderly dog home Adri contacted him. She said, " You're very impressive. If you keep this up, I'm going to invite you to California and take you on a date." He admitted to PEOPLE, "I mean, it was clear that we were both interested in each other" but "I was happy she made that first step."

After that first move, Niklas came to visit Adri in California and the connection was undeniable. Adri shared the experience with PEOPLE stating, "It felt so easy and right." She continued with "Sometimes you just know." The couple went on to have two weddings and continue to make back and forth trips. They dream of owning a home in Switzerland but share that it is an expensive plan.

For now the couple is still planning and enjoying every moment together.