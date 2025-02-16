Picturesque Canadian Town Hides Dark Secret — It's Linked To More Than 200,000 Deaths

"They talked a lot about the land, right? Because that was their livelihood - a part of them," Nayally said. "And so they would talk about certain areas, especially when we went to Dél??n?, on the lake, just how beautiful it is. All of the historic locations where the famous stories took place. And then they would mention Port Radium,' he continued, 'and just how it led to the creation of the atomic weapons that we know of today."

"And so, you know, they talked in a kind of loose way about it. But the sad thing is that, years later, when I was pretty young, they buried quite a [few] people that had a lot of cancer," he said. "They talked about, 'What's causing this?' It would all go back to those mines. Because, you know, what they were putting into the waterways, what they were doing, was very dangerous."

"A lot of those stories kind of shaped my perception of what could be, and what should be,' he told CBC. "It's really given me a chance to be the best at what I currently am doing, which is storytelling through radio. This is Dél??n?'s story. But this is also the story of many Indigenous nations across the world that had to deal with the cunning ways of industry and government just to be in power, to be wealthy."