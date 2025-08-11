PETA-Calls-Out-NHL-Team-After-Encounter-With-Bear-In-Alaska-Goes-Viral

The animal rights activist group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), is calling out an NHL team after an encounter with a bear in Alaska went viral.

Hilariously, Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden went fishing with the Kraken mascot Buoy, a troll. The two took to social media for a fishing excursion in Alaska. A bear interrupted their fishing expedition. No one was injured, and it ended up being a bit of light-hearted fun online. There's worse things. But leave it to PETA to soak the fun up out of everything.

In response to the video, PETA sent a strongly worded statement to Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. They didn't even care about the bear, but they were angry about the fishing. They called out the team for promoting fishing.

"Buoy has wisely advised fans on Instagram to 'always respect wildlife in their natural habitat,' but fishing sends the opposite message — one that says it's OK to injure or kill animals," PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk wrote. "A recent study shows that fish gasp and endure intense pain for over 20 minutes after being taken out of water — and even when they're tossed back, they have been mutilated.

PETA Calls Out Hockey

"In fact, fish who are released after they're hooked often die slowly from their injuries and the trauma of being handled. Imagine having a hook through your mouth, then having it yanked out, and being released. Hardly harmless."

In the social media posts, Hayden and Buoy went on a fly fishing trip to Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park. It was part of an annual partnership that the team has with the Bristol Bay Native Corp. While on the trip, the bear charged towards Buoy. However, ultimately the bear changed its mind and went the other way.

Buoy ended up catching a large fish during the trip. PETA says no one should be on the dinner plate.

"Just as a grizzly bear decided to keep Buoy off his plate that day in Alaska, we hope your team will keep fish and other animals off theirs," Newkirk wrote. "Thank you for your consideration."