Passengers Left Stranded Abroad After Airline Shuts Down Its Operations

Passengers are not happy after an airline shut down its operations. The abrupt nature of the announcement left some passengers stranded abroad in both the Bahamas and the Caribbean as well as in Florida.

Silver Airways announced it was shutting down operations. It failed to restructure its company after bankruptcy. So it will no longer be running operations at airports throughout the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Florida. This comes after the airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As a result, it chose to sell off its assets.

"Please do not go to the airport," the Hollywood, Florida-based company posted on its website.

It wrote, "We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver's flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency."

Meanwhile, Tampa's Airport warned passengers about the shutdown. Taking to X, the airport warned the airline was no longer operational. It wrote, "TRAVELER ALERT: Today, Silver Airways announced it has ceased operations, including its flights to the three destinations (Fort Lauderdale, Key West and Pensacola) it served from TPA. The airline encourages customers to seek refunds through credit card companies."

Airline Shuts Down

The news caught some passengers by surprise. They accused the airline of defrauding passengers out of their money.

One person wrote, "Imagine taking money from people to provide a service and then just deciding not to provide that service anymore, but keep the money. When people complain, you just tell them to talk to their credit card companies. Some people would call that 'theft.'"

Another also wrote, "It should be illegal to not provide refunds and to just stop service over night. The government shouldn't allow step in and force airlines to provide an end date of service and refunds past the end date. Think of all the people stranded right now. Shame on you."

However, other people weren't surprised that the airline went under. They said the writing has been on the wall for some time.

One wrote, "I figured this was on the horizon when they started canceling flights with no explanation a few weeks ago."

Another wrote, "Sadly they had it coming to them! Not paying rent to airports then begging someone else to take over when they had no $." Yet another wrote, "After booking 3 Silver Airways flights and taking 0 because they never managed to take off, this is not surprising news."